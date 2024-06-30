State STF arrests terror suspect from Chennai

Officers of the special Task Force of the state police today arrested one terror suspect of a banned Bangladeshi terror group from Chennai, state police sources said.

The person arrested as terror suspect has been identified as Seikh Anwar.

According to police sources, Seikh Anwar, who was a resident of a Mangalkot village of East Burdwan, had shifted to Chennai for work. There, claimed police, the 33-year-old suspect would work as a washer man.

State police sources said that Anwar, who had his link with the banned Bangladeshi terror outfit, was a member of the sleeper cell of that outfit and was engaged in radicalizing young minds in Chennai.

Advertisement

The STF sources said that the leads regarding Anwar’s whereabouts surfaced following interrogation of another suspect Habibullah, who was picked up on 22 June from Panagarh, Kanksa by the state STF.

Interrogation of the suspect revealed that he was associated with a banned Bangladeshi terror outfit Ansar Al-Islam, which again was found to have its link with Al-Qaeda group.

Bengal police sources said, interrogation of Habibullah led them to believe that he was actually an active member of Sahadat, a sleeper cell of Ansar Al-Islam.

Interrogation of Habibullah led to the arrest of one Harez Seikh, who was arrested by the state STF on 25 June. Interrogation of both led to the arrest of Seikh Anwar today from Chennai.