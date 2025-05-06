State-sponsored abuse on wife of navy officer: TMC

The Trinamul Congress came out strongly in support of Himanshi Narwal, widow of Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April. After speaking out against the communal backlash in the aftermath of the attack, Narwal gained national attention and has since faced a torrent of online abuse.

On Monday, Trinamul Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale called the harassment “state-sponsored,” accusing the Modi government of enabling the abuse to further a communal agenda. “Make no mistake: the obscene harassment of Ms Narwal is STATE-SPONSORED with active backing & support of the Modi Govt. The reason: Instead of bringing the terrorists to justice, BJP has wanted to use the Pahalgam attack for inciting communal violence in India. And the brave statement & appeal for harmony given by Himanshi Narwal has destroyed their dirty agenda and, hence, she has become a target,” he wrote on X, adding that the silence of the Union government machinery indicates “clear and tacit support” for the vitriol targeting her.

The TMC MP also criticised IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for failing to act against the offensive posts despite his track record of blocking accounts critical of the government. He also questioned the inaction of the National Commission for Women (NCW), pointing out the body’s selective outrage.

“NCW Chief @VijayaRahatkar runs to Bengal at the drop of a hat with “delegations” at the slightest instance. Why hasn’t NCW ordered an FIR to be filed against these tweets?” Gokhale posted on X.

Trinamul MP Mahua Moitra also demanded accountability from defence minister Rajnath Singh and the ministry of defence on Sunday night, over the shameful abuse of Narwal. “Hello @rajnathsingh @SpokespersonMoD – young widow of a naval office killed due to your govt’s incompetence & lack of security being abused & vilified by @BJP4India trolls. Are you watching the fun or do you plan on doing something?” she wrote on X.

The online abuse began after Himanshi Narwal appealed for peace, urging citizens not to blame Muslims and Kashmiris for the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. Her comments, made during a media interaction, drew sharp reactions from sections of social media previously sympathetic to her.