State police file case for fomenting communal tension

West Bengal Police filed a criminal case against a person for posting the photograph of a minor girl, flouting the Supreme Court guidelines, and trying to foment communal tension.

The body of a minor girl was recovered from her house under Jibantala police station, four days ago.

The BJP in its social media post put up the photograph of the dead girl and alleged that the death was due to murder and rape.

The state police today issued a statement and said following the complaint of the mother of the deceased the police went to the house and recovered the body. The body was sent for autopsy. The post-mortem report clearly stated that there was no external mark of injury or sign of rape. She died after consuming “unknown poison”. The investigation is on to ascertain the kind of poison.

Accordingly, the police started a case against the person for uploading fake video and spreading communal tension.

Trinamul Congress leadership asked Amit Malviya to cross check the facts before uploading the video. The leaders alleged that the BJP in a bid to foment communal tension had uploaded pictures of incidents that took place in Bangladesh. “This is most unfortunate. The BJP cannot destroy the long cherished communal harmony in Bengal by putting up fake videos in the social media,” the leaders maintained.