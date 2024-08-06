State govt planted 20 crore mangrove saplings so far:CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state government has so far planted 20 crore mangrove saplings to prevent soil erosion in vast areas surrounding the Sunderbans. She took part in a tree plantation programme at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly this afternoon. She lauded the effort of the state forest department for its attempt to increase the forest cover.

“Earlier, 4,000 square kilometres were under the jurisdiction of the state forest department, and now it has gone up to 16,000 square kilometres. The department looks after the animals, people, flora and fauna and saves trees from falling in the areas under its jurisdiction.” Miss Banerjee urged people to save the environment. “Nature gives us water, and civilisation is badly hit if we destroy the green.” She urged local clubs, schools, colleges to come forward and save the environment.

She requested Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly Biman Bandyopadhyay to give plants to the guests instead of flower bouquets. “It is my request from next year to give plants to the guests, which include the MLAs, guests and journalists attending the programme, instead of flower bouquets. They will nurture the plants.” She said, “I love green and have written many poems to express my feelings.

Please save green and urge people to plant saplings.” Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, deputy Speaker Ashis Banerjee, parliamentary affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, forest minister Birbaha Hansda, ministers Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Indranil Sen, Babul Supriyo, Bebashis Kumar, MLA and member, mayor in council Parks and Square, attended the function.