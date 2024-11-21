State BJP president arrested on way to violence-hit Beldanga

BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar was preventively arrested by Kotwali police on Wednesday afternoon while attempting to visit violence-hit Beldanga in Murshidabad district. The police, citing prohibitory orders under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), stopped Majumdar’s convoy near the Dwijendralal Bridge on the national highway around 12.40 pm.

Majumdar, who was accompanied by other BJP leaders, was en route to assess the situation in Beldanga, where communal clashes broke out on Saturday night over an objectionable message displayed on a gate erected for Kartik Puja. The violence injured 17 people and caused significant property damage, prompting the imposition of prohibitory orders and suspension of internet services in the area.

When stopped, Majumdar requested police escort to meet Murshidabad Superintendent of Police (SP) to discuss the violence. Upon being denied, the BJP leader got down from his vehicle and staged a sit-in protest on the national highway, blocking traffic.

A large police contingent was deployed to manage the situation, and the national highway remained blocked until the police took Majumdar and his associates into preventive custody.

“We cannot allow anyone to enter Beldanga as prohibitory orders have been imposed there. The decision to prevent Majumdar’s visit was made to avoid further disruption of peace in the area,” a senior Krishnagar police officer stated.

Speaking to reporters following his arrest, Majumdar said, “I was trying to go to Beldanga to review the situation. Our party workers have put up road blockades in other areas in protest against the police action. We are not going to create any law and order situation. If there are restrictions, they should at least escort us to meet the district magistrate or superintendent of police.”

Majumdar accused the police of acting under political pressure to prevent BJP leaders from addressing the violence.

The clashes in Beldanga erupted over a provocative message displayed at a temporary Kartik Puja gate. The situation escalated into communal violence, with 17 injuries reported and several properties damaged. In response, the district administration imposed Section 144 in the area, barring large gatherings, and suspended internet services to curb the spread of misinformation.

The situation in Beldanga remains tense, with heavy police deployment to maintain order. Meanwhile, the BJP has criticized the administration’s actions, alleging bias and suppression of their leadership’s movement.