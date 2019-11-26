The state Assembly is to observe Constitution Day on 26 and 27 November, Speaker Biman Banerjee said today. Among the eminent speakers who will speak on the Constitution Day are former Bengal governor M K Narayanan (2010-14). He was National Security Adviser of India from 2005 to 2010. While briefing the media at his Assembly chamber, Banerjee said, “Former speaker of Lok Sabha, Meera Kumar, former Chief Justice Shyamal Sen, former Chief Election Commissioner, SR Qureshi, present governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankar and chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee will speak on the occasion.”

“We will observe two days as Constitution Day and lectures on the Constitution will be delivered by the guest orators who will be invited to speak on the occasion,” said Banerjee. He said this after the all party meeting which was held at his chamber, and said the members will address the House on 27 November. He said the winter session of the Assembly will begin from 29 November. Some experts feel that discussion on the Constitution is necessary after abrogation of Article 370 and threadbare discussions on different Articles of the constitution is necessary.