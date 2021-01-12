SSKM and NRS medical colleges, two premier teaching hospitals in the state, have geared up for Covid vaccination programme that is all set to be launched in the country on 16 January.

The first consignment of around 70-80 lakh vials of Covid vaccines is likely to reach the city on Tuesday, a senior official of the state health department said. The first phase of vaccination drive among health workers. Four vehicles have been readied to ferry the consignment from the city airport to state-owned central family welfare stores at Bagbazar – the biggest depot for stockpiling vaccines in Bengal, he said on Monday.

At the Bagbazar store, five walk-in-coolers (WICs) and four walk-in-freezers (WIFs) have been prepared to store the vials, he added.

“Around 10,000 employees like doctors, nurses, technicians and others in our hospital will be given Covid-19 vaccines within 20 days from 16 January when the nationwide vaccination programme will be launched,” Dr Raghunath Mishra, superintendent of SSKM hospital told The Statesman.

“Every day 600 health workers of our hospital will be administered the vaccine from the Day I in our auditorium centre. A team of about 75 members comprising medical and non-medical personnel has already undergone rigorous training for inoculating vaccine through intra-muscular injection. We are equipped with all sorts of preparatory measures,” Dr Mishra said.

“Our hospital will be the model vaccination centre in the state and I am eagerly waiting to get vaccinated to fight against infection,” he added.

N R S Hospital has also taken all measures at vaccination centre in the Academy building. “Vaccination will start among our health workers as per the list prepared by the health department,” said Dr Karabi Baral, superintendent of NRS Medical College Hospital.

Covid vaccine dry run has already been held in different districts across Bengal on 8 January. (with PTI inputs)