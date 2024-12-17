Speeding car kills mother-son duo

A mother and her son duo was killed allegedly following drunk driving at Ramabati Gopalnagar area under the Mathurapur police station in South 24 Parganas this morning.

On Monday morning, the woman and her young son were standing in front of their house when, around 7.30 am, a car lost control and suddenly ran over them. Both were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The incident occurred in the Ramabati Gopalnagar area under the Mathurapur police station in South 24 Parganas. The offending vehicle has been seized, and the driver has been detained for questioning. Police are investigating how the car lost control and veered off the main road to hit the victims. They are also probing whether the accident was due to a mechanical fault or if the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Local people claimed that the man was drunk.

According to local and police sources, the victims, Marjina Haldar and her son Mohit Haldar, were standing outside their house when the car hit them. Locals rescued the two and took them to the Mathurapur Rural Hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Another child sustained severe injuries in the accident and suffered head injuries. The injured child has been transferred to Diamond Harbour Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

In another incident in South 24 Parganas’ Diamond Harbour police station area, an explosion claimed the life of a teenage boy. The accident occurred on Sunday evening in the Bardron village of Diamond Harbour. The deceased, identified as 14-year-old Riju Paik, was killed in the explosion, while two others, Soumitra Haldar and Tanmoy Purkayastha, were injured.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear, but preliminary local reports suggest that the house where the explosion occurred was used for manufacturing fireworks. Locals claim that materials like gunpowder and other items for making fireworks were stored in the house, which might have caused the explosion. After the incident, remnants of firework-making equipment were reportedly found at the site.

On Sunday evening, villagers heard a loud noise from inside the house, followed by the area being enveloped in smoke. Upon receiving news of the accident, police immediately arrived at the scene and rescued the injured, sending them to Diamond Harbour Medical College and Hospital. As their condition was critical, they were later transferred to a hospital in Kolkata. The fire department was also informed after the explosion, and one fire engine was deployed to extinguish the fire.