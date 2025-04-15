Speaker suggests debate on Waqf Amendment Bill in Assembly

West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday said that if the state government so wishes, a discussion on the amended Waqf Act can take place in the Assembly.

He also mentioned that a resolution opposing the law could be passed, if proposed. The Speaker was speaking at an event in the Assembly to mark the birth anniversary of Constitution architect Dr B R Ambedkar.

Banerjee was responding to concerns raised by Baruipur West MLA who expressed worry over the recent protests, clashes and unrest across the state following the passage of the amended Waqf Bill in Parliament. “If any resolution is brought in the Assembly, it can be discussed. Just as we observe Constitution Day and hold discussions, similarly, if the government brings a resolution, it can be deliberated upon,” said Mr Banerjee.

The amended Waqf Bill, which has been passed in both Houses of Parliament, has triggered political reactions in the state. State minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury has urged chief minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene and allow the Assembly to pass a resolution opposing the legislation. ISF MLA from Bhangar, Naushad Siddiqui, has also written to the chief minister seeking such a move.

However, parliamentary affairs minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay clarified that any such decision will be taken by the chief minister herself. Meanwhile, the situation in Murshidabad, which has witnessed violent clashes over the issue, has shown signs of improvement. However, joint patrolling by central forces and state police continued across the region. The CRPF and BSF teams were seen conducting route marches in sensitive areas, including Dhulian More.

CRPF inspector general Birendra Kumar Sharma visited several trouble-hit locations and said: “We are closely monitoring the situation and making joint efforts with the local police to restore peace. We are in constant touch with the local administration and will implement necessary measures at the ground level.”

Internet services remained suspended in affected areas as a precautionary measure. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar visited Vaishnavnagar in Malda and met displaced Hindus.