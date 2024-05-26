South 24-Parganas gears up for cyclone Remal

The South 24-Parganas district administration has geared up to tackle the impending cyclone. Yesterday, three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived in the district and a control room has been set up.

Three years ago, in May, Cyclone Yaas wreaked havoc in the Sundarbans, including Ghoramara Island, Mousuni Island, Gobardhanpur, Sagar, Namkhana, Patharpratima and Gosaba. Now, Cyclone Remal is threatening to strike. Detailed analysis is underway to determine if the coastal areas of the Sundarbans will be hit again. Both North and South 24-Parganas are under red alert for Sunday and Monday, while Kolkata and four other districts are under orange alert.

According to the weather department’s forecast, a deep depression will form over the Bay of Bengal on 25 May. By the morning of 26 May, it will intensify into a powerful cyclone. Sources from the central meteorological department indicate that the cyclone will hit the coastal areas near the West Bengal-Bangladesh border with wind speeds exceeding 100 km/h around midnight on Sunday. The sea will become turbulent from Friday morning. Hence, fishermen in West Bengal have been advised to return to land by Friday evening. Experts believe that East Midnapore and South 24-Parganas districts will be directly affected by Remal.

Additional lightning warnings have also been issued for the district. The district administration of South 24-Parganas is well-prepared to face the cyclone, said the authorities. District magistrate Sumit Gupta held an emergency meeting with BDOs to discuss advance preparations for the natural disaster. He reviewed the latest situation in each block on Friday afternoon. Fishermen’s associations have been warned. According to administration sources, the National Disaster Response Force teams are stationed in Kakdwip, Sagar and Gosaba. Control rooms have been ordered to be set up in each block and panchayat offices in coastal areas. Additionally, preparations are underway to relocate residents from Ghoramara and other island areas to safe locations. The irrigation department has been instructed to monitor weak embankments closely. The power department and other departments have been told to be on alert. Many people in coastal areas are fearful due to the risk of embankment breaches.

According to sources from the Kakdwip sub-division administration, all ferry services in the sub-division will be suspended till further announcements. Additionally, tourists are prohibited from entering the sea at Bakkhali and Gangasagar beaches. All flood shelters are being prepared.

Bijon Maity, assistant secretary of the West Bengal United Fishermen Association, said, “No fishermen are at sea, but we have warned everyone.” The district magistrate stated, “Control rooms have been opened in the district and blocks. Additionally, residents will be relocated from Ghoramara and other places to safe locations by Saturday evening. There is a risk of tidal waves in coastal areas on Sunday.” Sundarban Development Minister Bankim Hazra said, “The administration is taking all necessary preparations. Special attention is being given to river embankments to ensure quick action if needed. Additionally, adequate relief supplies are being prepared.”