Son accused of killing mother over property

A son has been accused of killing his mother and hanging her body due to a dispute over property inheritance.

Last night, the hanging body of an elderly woman was found in the Balijana area of Ranitala. The deceased has been identified as Roushanara Bewa. It is alleged that Roushanara Bewa had been in conflict with her third son, Tarikul Islam, over property matters for some time. On Wednesday night, it is claimed that Tarikul Islam threatened to kill his mother in front of their maternal uncles.

On Thursday night, Roushanara Bewa’s hanging body was discovered. The deceased’s brothers alleged that Tarikul Islam killed their mother and then staged it as a hanging. The Ranitala police have sent the body for autopsy to Lalbagh sub-divisional Hospital. The brothers of the deceased have filed a written complaint at Ranitala police station. The police have started an investigation to determine whether this is a case of murder or suicide. The deceased’s brother, Ruhul Sheikh, said, “For a long time, my sister had been in a dispute with her third son Tarikul Islam, over property. Tarikul was forcing her to transfer the property to his name, but my sister was opposed to it. Because of this, Tarikul threatened her in front of us. And then my sister’s hanging body was found. Tarikul has killed my sister. We have lodged a complaint with the police. We want a proper investigation so that the truth comes out.”

