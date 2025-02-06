Sittong Tourism Festival: Blend of culture, adventure & tradition

The 2nd Darjeeling Ecotourism and Cultural Festival will be held at Ahal Ground, Sittong III, Kurseong, under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) from 7-9 February.

Organised by the Sittong-III Homestay Owners’ Welfare Society, the festival aims to promote rural tourism, homestays, adventure activities, and traditional practices.

Darjeeling Hills, spread across Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, is part of the Kanchenjunga Regional Tourism Circuit, which includes north Bengal, Sikkim, Eastern Nepal, and Bhutan.

Rural tourism in the region traces its roots to Tinchuley village, where the first homestay movement in India began in the mid-1990s. Over nearly three decades, the model has inspired similar initiatives across the country and neighbouring nations. Policymakers and rural tourism stakeholders from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nepal, and Bhutan have visited the region to study its success. Once known for colonial-era tourism with tea gardens, toy trains, and Dak Bungalows, Darjeeling Hills now thrives on community-led rural tourism. This shift has reduced migration, strengthened local economies, and instilled a sense of pride in indigenous food, culture, and lifestyle. With support from GTA Tourism and technical assistance from the Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT), the Homestay Owners’ Association launched this festival in 2024 to celebrate this transformation.

The festival opens on 7 February with a grand reception featuring Nepal’s all-women band, Naumati Baja, followed by the inauguration of stalls. The chief guest, guest of honour, and special guests will officially inaugurate the festival at 11 a.m. The afternoon will showcase local cultural performances, along with competitions such as a Tarul (yam) eating contest and an ethnic dress competition. On 8 February, activities begin with birdwatching, followed by GTA idol auditions, rock climbing, rappelling, a plantation and orchard tour, and a bustling fair with stalls. A momo-making competition for women will be the highlight of the day. The final day, 9 February, starts with yoga and pranayama, followed by cultural events, village games, and an orange-eating competition. The festival will conclude with a grand closing ceremony from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m, marking the end of three days of celebration, culture, and community spirit.