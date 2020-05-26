A popular theatre group, Sreejansena, which has earned a reputation for staging dramas on innovative subjects, has been distributing relief materials among the poor people affected by the lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic in and round Siliguri.

The coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, leaving a large number of people stranded on the streets without food and lack of awareness about this deadly virus, the group has said.

“The pandemic has affected the lives of the common people. As a result, many people suffer from lack of food, and other means of livelihood,” said Partha Pratim Mitra, the veteran actor-cumdirector of Sreejansena.

According to Mr Mitra, many students of the Narasingha Vidyapith and Atharokhai Girls’ school are queuing up for food with dishes in their hands at Sishabari.

“Group members are committed not only to serving cooked food to these needy, but also to initiate a sort of awareness among them about how to protect themselves from Covid-19,” an office bearer of Sreejansena said.

“The lowest stratum of society, comprising daily wage and construction workers, contract laborers, street vendors, and migrants have been the worst hit since the nationwide lockdown,” the member added.

It is learnt that Sreejansena has been distributing 100 packets of cooked food at the Vivekananda Market, Hill Cart Road, from 10 May onwards.

“Sreejansena has also arranged for cooked food for 1000 people from farflung areas of Siliguri like Sishabari at Balasan and Thumbajot in Matigara.

“It is our collective responsibility to respond to this difficult situation through these philanthropic activities, and we continue to support the needy in these challenging times,” Mr Mitra said.