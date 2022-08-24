Siliguri Puja clubs laud state dole hike

Amid criticism from opposition parties, community Durga puja organisers in Siliguri have welcomed the increased financial assistance provided to them by the state government.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday announced the hike in the donation for each registered club organising Durga Puja to Rs 60,000 from last year’s Rs 50,000, and a 60 percent concession on their power bills, which was 50 percent earlier.

Although the BJP and CPIM have said it was an attempt to divert the attention of the people from “real issues,” puja organisers said they were happy with the decision. “We are happy with the decision of the state government,” said the working president of the Rathkhola Nabin Sangha, Bishnupada Chowdhury.

The organisers of the Siliguri Rabindrasangha Durga Puja, which has been among the prominent pujas in the town, said they usually bank on sponsors and locals for organising the Puja.

“It is good that the amount got a hike this year. But big budget pujas like us mostly focus on sponsorships and local subscriptions,” said puja organising committee secretary Udayan Dasgupta.

The club will celebrate 70th years of its puja this year. The state government grant had increased to Rs 25,000 from 10,000 in 2019 and had been Rs 50,000 since 2020. At the same time, the state government has also gradually increased the discount amount on electricity bills.

A total of 325 Durga Pujas were held under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area last year–26 big budget, 27 medium budget and 262 small budget pujas, while 621 pujas were held under the Siliguri Metropolitan Police area, officials said. Secretary of the College Para Puja Committee Tanuj Singha said they were worried about the rising prices of the materials. “We are happy and would like to convey our thanks to the chief minister for taking such an initiative for the puja organisers.

We are worried about the hike in the prices of materials, which has gone up to a minimum of 20-25 percent. “Our budget for puja has been increased up to around Rs 12 lakh. People are still facing the pinch of the Covid-19 pandemic, so we do not like to go for subscription collection. Under such circumstances, the revised assistance will help us,” said Mr Singha.