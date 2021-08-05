Siliguri Metropolitan Police launches aerial surveillance set-up

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) today launched an aerial surveillance system that would be carried out with the help of a drone. Police officers said the remote air-surveillance system will be used for security vigil, road traffic, law and order management, crowd management, and big gatherings, while the flying machine will track violators of Covid-19 restrictions.

The camera-fitted unmanned aerial vehicle can fly around a three-four km radius, 500 meters above ground level. It has a 48-megapixel camera with zoom and recording facilities. Siliguri police chief Gaurav Sharma said the system will strengthen the surveillance of the town.

“We have added the aerial surveillance system with a drone. Siliguri has immense importance for its strategic location. Constant monitoring and extensive surveillance are required. The police handle the road traffic management, law and order, but the addition of the drone will help them better. It will strengthen the all-around surveillance system. The drone will mostly be used for monitoring during the festivals, management of huge gatherings and crowd management. The device will be used to monitor whether Covid rules are violated. Police officers will be trained to handle the drone,” Mr Sharma said.

According to him, more drones will be procured if necessary. The new system was launched during a programme organised by the police to mark the Raising Day of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate. According to senior police officers, maintaining vigil had become a challenge, while there are several short-notice protest programmes held in Siliguri. They said it is not always possible to keep track of all the protesters.

“Monitoring through the drone will allow us to take immediate action and develop critical evidence. The drone can play a multi-purpose role. Its greater image capturing ability and flying capacity with real-time footage will help police take immediate action during an incident, traffic situation and other activities. It will also help police keep surveillance of a wide area,” an officer said.