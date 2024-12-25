Siliguri Mayor takes hard stance against garbage dumping from Sikkim

Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb has announced plans to write to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and other concerned authorities, urging the state government to address the issue of garbage from Sikkim being dumped in Siliguri.

In recent weeks, residents of Siliguri have raised concerns about garbage from Sikkim being unloaded in various localities, causing foul smell and sparking protests.

Today, the mayor directed the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) secretary to lodge a complaint with Bhaktinagar police station. This came after security guards at the SMC’s dumping ground intercepted three heavy vehicles carrying medical waste, attempting to unload at the corporation’s site.

Speaking to reporters, mayor Deb said, “I have instructed the SMC secretary to file a complaint against the vehicles and drivers responsible for bringing garbage from Gangtok. I have also spoken to the commissioner of police to ensure strict action against such activities.”

“This practice is illegal and unethical. While Sikkim promotes itself as a garbage-free state, its waste is being dumped in Siliguri, including in our dumping ground. This is unacceptable. The Sikkim government must implement proper solid waste management before making such claims,” Mr Deb added.

The mayor confirmed plans to write to the chief minister and relevant state departments, requesting the issue be raised at an intergovernmental level. He also expressed concerns about whether such garbage was being dumped in the Teesta river.

Local resident Debashis Maitra alleged that some hoteliers and other business houses from Sikkim are responsible for dumping garbage to Siliguri. He also claimed that certain locals were involved in facilitating this practice, calling for an investigation to identify those involved.

In a related incident, villagers in the Chhota Phapri area stopped four garbage-laden vehicles from unloading waste and informed the police. One driver admitted that garbage from Sikkim was being dumped in Siliguri but claimed it was segregated plastic waste meant for recycling in Bihar.

“These materials will be transported to Bihar for recycling after unloading here,” the driver explained.

The situation has prompted demands for stricter enforcement to prevent illegal dumping and protect the environment in the Siliguri region.