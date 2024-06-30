Siliguri mayor blames PM Modi for delay in housing funds to residents

Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb has urged those in need to apply for the housing programme. This decision was made by the mayor after a resident of Siliguri called during his ‘Talk to Mayor’ session today.

The person, who made the call, notified the mayor that there were five families residing in Kopaijote, within ward 46, who did not have proper housing. These households lack the resources necessary to build their own homes. Upon receiving this information, the mayor urged the caller to promptly apply for housing assistance.

During the ‘Talk to Mayor’ session, it should be mentioned that Mr Deb received two additional calls regarding the housing scheme. One caller inquired about the progress of their application while the other asked for information on how to apply.

In response to their inquiries, Mr Deb did not hesitate to hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the delay in distributing funds for the housing programme. Additionally, he highlighted that despite the BJP winning both MLA and MP seats in this area, they showed reluctance in addressing the issue when the Centre deliberately withheld its financial contribution.

In conclusion, Mr Deb provided reassurance that chief minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to provide financial assistance only in July of this year.

“This means that we must wait patiently for the processing of applications from many beneficiaries that have been pending for a while,” Mr Deb said.

Mayor also emphasized that the chief minister is dedicated to implementing the housing for all projects with support from the state government, therefore those interested should submit their applications promptly.

The mayor expressed worry about the issue of drug addicts and their harmful influence due to the involvement of drug dealers. When a resident brought up the problem, Mr Deb stated that the Siliguri Municipal Corporation has identified five specific areas where illegal substances are being sold. The corporation has made the decision to take steps to address this issue.

“A meeting will be held with the police and other relevant officials in order to combat the problem of drugs in Siliguri,” Mr Deb said.