Sikkim’s Namchi district admin cracks down on students skipping school for snooker rooms

The district magistrate and collector of Namchi, Sikkim, Amapa Tamilng has raised concerns about a growing number of students spending time in hotels, restaurants, snooker rooms, and similar venues during school hours. To curb this, Ms Tamilng issued a circular, which has been distributed to the chief education officer, education department, sub-divisional magistrates, bazar officer of the urban development department, and the municipal executive officers of Namchi and Jorethang municipal councils, urging immediate action.

The circular highlights the troubling trend of students frequenting these locations during school hours, a practice that not only hampers their academic progress but also exposes them to inappropriate environments for their age and well-being.

Local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and recreational spaces like snooker rooms, have been instructed not to allow students during school hours. The district administration has warned that surprise inspections will be conducted, and any business found permitting students during these checks will face strict penalties under existing regulations.

This issue came to light during a state-level theme-based role play and folk dance competition held yesterday at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) auditorium in Lower Burtuk. The competition, organised by SCERT’s Population Education Cell under the National Population Education Project (NPEP), NCERT, New Delhi, covered themes such as gender equality, environmental protection, substance abuse prevention, healthy relationships, and media literacy.

Twelve schools, winners of the district-level competition, participated in the state event. In the role-play category, Government Secondary School, Timburbong, Soreng District, emerged as the winner, while Government Senior Secondary School, Darap, Gyalshing District, and Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Namchi, were named first and second runners-up. In the folk dance competition, Ahopul Kishan Secondary School, Pakyong District, Rongnyeck Secondary School, Gangtok District, and Duga Secondary School, Pakyong District, secured the top three positions.

The winning schools, Government Secondary School, Timburbong, and Ahopul Secondary School, will represent Sikkim at the national-level competition later this year.