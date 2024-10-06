Sikkim pays tribute to its former CM Nar Bahadur Bhandari

Sikkim paid homage to its former chief minister, the late Nar Bahadur Bhandari, on the occasion of his 84th birth anniversary with a solemn ceremony held at Samman Bhawan in Gangtok today.

The event marked a heartfelt tribute to the visionary leader, whose lasting contribution continue to shape Sikkim’s development.

Addressing the gathering, chief minister Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as Mr Golay, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to following Bhandari’s path of dedicated service.

“On this day, we honour the legacy of former chief minister Nar Bahadur Bhandari on his 84th birth anniversary. We pledge to carry forward his vision for the welfare and prosperity of Sikkim,” Mr Golay said.

He lauded Bhandari’s transformative role in Sikkim’s history, describing him as a true visionary who left an indelible mark on the state during his tenure as chief minister from 1979 to 1994.

“His remarkable contributions, particularly the inclusion of the Nepali language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution, safeguarded the linguistic rights of the Nepali-speaking community and elevated their cultural identity on the national stage,” he added.

Mr Tamang also highlighted the government’s tribute to Bhandari through the “Shri Bhandari Jayanti,” a gazetted holiday in Sikkim, and the launch of the Nar Bahadur Bhandari Fellowship Scheme, which offers opportunities for Sikkim’s brightest students to pursue higher education at top universities worldwide.

“His unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people, his exemplary governance, and his farsighted vision for Sikkim’s development set a high standard for leadership. Mr Bhandari’s legacy of service, justice, and equality continues to inspire future generations,” the chief minister remarked.