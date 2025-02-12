Sikkim panel’s draft report for adding 12 communities in ST list

The Sikkim State High-Level Committee (SSHLC) presented the first draft report for the inclusion of 12 left-out communities in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list during its second meeting in New Delhi on Monday.

Chaired by chief minister PS Tamang (Golay), the meeting was attended by Members of Parliament, cabinet ministers, MLAs, advisors, and representatives of the 12 communities.

Advertisement

The draft report, based on data collected through structured templates, highlights how these communities meet the five criteria for ST status: primitive traits, distinctive culture, geographical isolation, shyness, and backwardness. Officials emphasised that the report is preliminary, with further research and reference documents being compiled for the final submission.

Advertisement

Chief minister Tamang commended the SSHLC for its swift and scientific approach in preparing the draft. He stressed the need for a comprehensive and well-researched final report to address data gaps highlighted by the ministry of tribal affairs and the Registrar General of India. Tamang urged the committee to provide convincing and conclusive responses to ensure the Centre has all necessary evidence for a final decision.

The SSHLC was formed on 4 November, 2024, to prepare a detailed report on the inclusion of the 12 communities in the ST list. Its first meeting was held in Gangtok on 15 December, 2024, with a three-month timeline set for submitting the final report to the state government.

The committee’s efforts aim to secure constitutional recognition for the 12 communities, addressing long-standing demands for inclusion in the ST list.