Sikkim, N Bengal leaders unite to demand tribal status for 12 left-out communities

In a significant development, people’s representatives from both Sikkim and northern West Bengal have come together to demand tribal status for at least 12 left-out communities in the region. The initiative is being spearheaded by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), who is pushing for this long-standing demand in collaboration with representatives from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Terai, and the Dooars.

In a coordination meeting held in Siliguri today, Chief Minister Tamang reviewed the current status of the demand at the central government level and led discussions on resolutions and future actions aimed at achieving their goal by 2026, before the next delimitation process begins. The meeting culminated in the formation of a “Joint Action Committee for Scheduled Tribe Demand,” based on the proposals from the Sikkim Chief Minister. During the meeting, CM Mr Tamang interacted with representatives from the 11 sub-tribes of Darjeeling and the 12 sub-tribes of Sikkim, all of whom are seeking reinstitution as Scheduled Tribes within the constitutional framework.

Prominent attendees included Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, Sikkim Rajya Sabha MP D.T. Lepcha, members of the Sikkim Cabinet, MLAs from Darjeeling, Kalchini, and Sikkim, as well as other prominent citizens. It is worth noting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its 2019 election manifesto, promised to recognise 11 communities in northern Bengal following demands from Gorkha leaders. Similarly, the people of Sikkim have long been advocating for tribal status for 12 communities, but progress has been stalled due to technical hurdles. When asked to comment, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who has raised the issue multiple times in Parliament, expressed optimism about the united front.

“With the Sikkim CM proposing a united effort, we have resolved to maintain unity in our fight. Moreover, we are demanding this based on our constitutional rights,” Mr. Bista said. He also addressed concerns raised by the Registrar General of India (RGI), who has questioned whether granting tribal status could lead to increased influx. “The government and border security forces are responsible for managing any potential infiltration. However, it is unfair to deprive deserving people who have met all the criteria set by the RGI,” Mr. Bista remarked.

The newly formed Joint Action Committee will work in unison to push for the recognition of these communities as Scheduled Tribes. “Sikkim and Darjeeling share a rich history, heritage, and ethnic, cultural, and social realities. A united approach from the representatives of both regions, under the guidance of Sikkim CM Mr. Golay, will help chart future strategies and roadmaps for reinstating the left-out Gorkha sub-tribes as Scheduled Tribes,” Mr. Bista concluded