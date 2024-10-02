Sikkim Governor leads cleanliness drive

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti and as part of the nationwide campaign ‘Swachhata Hi Seva,’ Sikkim’s Governor Om Prakash Mathur rolled up his sleeves today for a heartfelt cleanliness drive at Raj Bhavan, Gangtok.

After the drive, the Governor took a stroll around the staff quarters, offering friendly reminders to make cleanliness a daily habit. He cheerfully encouraged everyone to make tidying up a fun and routine part of their lives.

Joining the Governor in the cleanliness mission were secretary to the Governor, J D Bhutia, additional secretary Khemraj Bhattarai, along with officers and staff of Raj Bhavan, all of whom eagerly pitched in.

Meanwhile, the spirit of cleanliness was in full swing in Ravangla. Yesterday, a massive drive kicked off at a traffic point, bright and early at 8.45 am. Leading the way with enthusiasm was Riksal Bhutia, the local MLA of Barfung constituency, who proudly administered the Swachhata pledge.

The Ravangla Bazar Committee, Truck and Taxi Driver Association, local clubs, Samaj, Shree Satya Sai Sewa Organisation, various churches, and even students and their principals, all got their hands dirty (in the cleanest way possible!) –joined by every household, united in their mission to make their surroundings sparkle.

The block department officer personally visited shops, spreading awareness about visual cleanliness and proper hygiene. By the end of the day, the drains gleamed, and the streets were fresh and tidy. To top it off, all the heads of departments made sure to put those handy segregation dustbins to good use at their workplaces.

The Truck Driver Association provided vehicles to take away the collected waste to the landfill, while everyone who participated in the “shramdan” made a promise to keep their neighbourhood looking neat and fresh, all with smiles on their faces.