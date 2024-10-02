Sikkim CM meets BRO officials for infra development

A high-level meeting between the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Government of Sikkim was held on Monday at Mintokgang, chaired by chief minister Prem Singh Tamang.

The discussions centered on strengthening infrastructure and enhancing cooperation between BRO and the state government to support Sikkim’s development and national security.

Key topics included finding immediate sustainable solutions for vulnerable and landslide-prone areas, particularly in North Sikkim. It was decided that a joint inspection of critical points in the affected regions would be conducted to ensure thorough assessment and timely action.

The chief minister urged officials to expedite the joint inspections and ensure swift implementation of the necessary measures. He expressed concern over the damaged roads across the state, stressing the need for immediate restoration efforts.

CM Tamang extended his gratitude to Lt General Raghu Srinivasan, VSM, director general of Border Roads, chief engineer Brig Manoj Gupta and their team for their presence and valuable input during the meeting.

Also present were N B Dahal, minister for roads and bridges department and other senior officials.