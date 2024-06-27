Show-cause notice: BJP’s MP candidate pleads innocence

The Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had issued a show-cause notice to Abhijit Das (Bobby), party’s MP candidate from Diamond Harbour, following an incident of factional conflict within the party in front of a central team.

On Tuesday, Bobby responded to the notice by submitting a letter at the Salt Lake party office, once again criticizing a section of the state leadership. Abhijit Das claimed, “He was not present in the area on the day of the incident. He had gone out for a doctor’s appointment. If necessary, CCTV footage can be checked. All allegations are baseless.” Abhijit Das questioned, “How did the show-cause letter given by the party reach the media before he received it? An investigation should be conducted against those involved in this within the party.” Expressing his anger against a section of the party, Abhijit alleged that these actions were a conspiracy against him. Notably, although the show-cause letter had already become public, Abhijit received it via post on Monday. It is to be mentioned that another group of BJP workers had expressed their anger by claiming that the workers shown as ‘displaced’ in front of the central team by the district BJP leadership of South 24-Parganas were fake.

Led by former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, a group of BJP workers had protested in front of the central team, alleging that those shown as ‘displaced’ were not genuine but were instead fake, staged by the district party office. Following allegations that Abhijit had incited the incident, the Bengal BJP had quickly issued him a show-cause notice and temporarily suspended him.

