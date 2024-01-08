Sheikh Shahjahan removed from ZP post

Sheikh Shahjahan, the absconding Trinamul Congress leader, has reportedly been removed the post of ‘karmadhakshmya’ in the party-ruled zilla parishad (ZP) of North 24-Parganas district on Monday at a time when his party leadership in the district claimed he is still there in his Sarberia locality.

Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday evening sought a detailed report from the state government seeking clarifications on why Shahjahan, accused of orchestrating an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) that is probing the ration distribution scam in the state, officials in the district’s Sandeshkhali area had not been arrested.

Denying the report of removing Shahjahan from the ZP portfolio Narayan Goswami, sabhadhipati of the parishad in the district, told The Statesman, “No decision has been taken so far to remove him from the post of karmadhakshmya in-charge of fisheries but from now I would look after his department of fisheries in the ZP.”

“As per the ZP rules, sabhadhipati can take additional charge of a ZP member holding a portfolio if the latter remains absent for a long time. With the directives of my party leadership, I will look after his responsibility,” Mr Goswami said.

Shahjahan has not been attending the ZP for the past seven days, according to the sabhadhipati.

The Trinamul Congress strongman has been absconding soon after the attack on three ED officials, who along security personnel had raided his residence at Akunjipara in Sarberia of Sandeshkhali area in North 24-Parganas district on Friday.

While probing the ration distribution scam the central investigating agency found his alleged involvement in irregularities in public distribution system (PDS) involving around Rs 10,000 crore.

ED has already issued a lookout notice across the country to arrest Shahjahan.

Some insiders in Trinamul Congress in the district felt that there is hardly any chance of an absconding leader like Shahjahan to come back and join his office in the ZP again when the investigating agency is desperately looking for him.

“The sabhadhipati’s decision to take additional responsibilities of Shahjahan’s responsibility seems the first step to remove the latter from the portfolio of karmadhkshmya, one of the insiders felt.

Trinamul Congress core committee in-charge of the district has held a meeting today to discuss several issues, including the Sandeshkhali incident.

The core committee may take decision on Shahjahan, who got a berth in the ZP after the rural body polls held in the state during June in 2023.