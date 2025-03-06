Shah likely to visit city this month, set roadmap for polls

With the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections in sight, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun its preparations to strengthen its foothold in the state. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has recently visited Bengal, and now Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to arrive in Kolkata this month to strategise for the upcoming polls.

During the 2021 Assembly elections, BJP’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made several visits to Bengal, aggressively campaigning against the ruling Trinamul Congress. Despite their efforts, the TMC secured a landslide victory, winning 214 out of 294 seats and forming the government for the third consecutive term. However, the BJP is determined not to concede an inch in the 2026 polls.

Shah is expected to hold meetings with Bengal BJP leaders to assess the party’s preparedness and finalise key strategies. Although the exact dates of his visit are yet to be confirmed, political observers believe this trip will be important. Meanwhile, the TMC has also started preparing its roadmap for the 2026 elections. At a mega meeting in Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium, chief minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee issued directives to leaders and grassroots workers, outlining the party’s election strategy. Other political parties in Bengal have also begun gearing up for the crucial polls.

In Delhi, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and the party’s state co-observer Amit Malviya met Amit Shah yesterday to discuss the state’s current political situation. Speaking to the media, Majumdar indicated today that Shah’s visit has high probability, adding that the home minister has been closely monitoring Bengal’s evolving political landscape. With both the BJP and TMC setting their strategies in motion, the political heat in Bengal is expected to rise as the battle for 2026 inches closer.