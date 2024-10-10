Series of houses robbed

Officials inspect cloudburst-hit Pakyong, Sikkim
Sikkim officials, accompanied by local representatives, carried out a joint inspection today in Pakyong, following the devastation caused by an intense cloudburst, late last night.
Families visiting puja pandals barely yards away from home and had their valuables and cash stolen from four quarters in Durgapur town on Tuesday night.
Families visiting puja pandals barely yards away from home and had their valuables and cash stolen from four quarters in Durgapur town on Tuesday night.
Three houses in E, F, J blocks of Sagarbhanga housing colony in Coke Oven PS area were where the robbers struck. The robberies happened between 7.30-8 pm during the inauguration of a community puja where Minister Pradip Majumdar and senior police officers were present. The police have intensified raids in certain pockets, but none has been arrested so far, officials said.
Advertisement
Advertisement