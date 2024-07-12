Serampore SDO, task force survey Seoraphuli market to check prices

After chief minister Mamata Banerjee had issued strict directives to check the abnormal hike in prices of vegetables, Serampore SDO Sahbhudeep Sarkar with a task force constituted for the purpose, visited the Seoraphuli wholesale market on Wednesday.

The SDO apprised himself about the prices of green vegetables and issued instructions to regulate the prices.

However, conflicting views of wholesalers, retailers and Seoraphuli Bazar committee secretary came into light during interrogation by the task force in the presence of Serampore SDO.

All sides agreed to the fact that less rain and long spells of heatwave have brought down the production of vegetables drastically. To keep the daily demands, vegetables were purchased from neighbouring states, hence the transportation and labour charges were added to the basic cost price of the vegetables, leading to the shooting prices in the retail market.

The secretary of Seoraphuli Babsayi Committee, Sukalyan Chattopadhyay, said, “I have no hesitation in confessing that the retailers, who are buying vegetables from the wholesalers at a fixed price are selling them at a premium to customers. If a vegetable is bought by them from the wholesalers at Rs 20 per kg, they are selling the commodity at Rs 40-50 per kg to customers. The task force should take steps against such retailers, who are abnormally hiking the prices of green vegetables at their own whim.

The Serampore SDO said, “I have already issued strict instructions to regulate the prices of green vegetables, keeping a balance with the wholesale market prices and retail market prices. Henceforth, regular monitoring of prices will be carried on to stop the tendency of the retailers to jack up prices for quick financial gains.

The task force will visit all the markets of the sub-division to supervise, monitor and check the abnormal hike in the prices of vegetables.

The customers expressed their annoyance over the abnormal hike in the prices of vegetables since last one month. They expressed great relief at the presence of Serampore SDO and the task force in taking initiative towards regulating the prices.