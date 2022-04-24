Serampore preserves a piece of history from life of Bangabandhu Mujibur

The undivided Bengal was a hub of art, culture, poetry and songs and the works of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and poet Nazrul Islam were much appreciated by the culturally-inclined Bengalis. Rabindrasangeet and Nazrulgeeti were the gifts to the people by the two literary exponents.

Though Bengal was partitioned post-independence into West Bengal and Bangladesh, the spirit remained united.

Likewise, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman still evokes memories of patriotic unification between the people of Bengal and Bangladesh. The Asamapta Atmajibani (the unfinished memoirs) by Seikh Mujibur Rahman has encouraged many intellectuals in the district to carry on research, to trace out the places, areas and houses in Hooghly district where Mujibur was a frequent visitor during his youth while pursuing his studies in Kolkata.

Bangladesh Samajik, Sanskriti O Gabesona Songoton – Hasumonir Pathsala, the organization is named after the name of Sheikh Hasina the daughter of the late Mujibur Rahman. The name Hasumoni is derived from her name Hasina, hence the organization is well known as Hasumonir Pathsala.

Bengali teacher at Balagarh Bijoy Krishna Mahavidyalaya Partha Chatterjee, through intensive study and research with the help of Asish Ghosh, the present generation of Seoraphuli Rajbari, could trace the house at Tikiyapara in Serampore, adjacent to a mosque where Mujibur in his youth, in 1946 (while pursuing his studies at Kolkata) happened to visit his brother Naser and other relatives.

Mujibur, troubled by the violent riots in Kolkata, visited Serampore and stayed there for a week. The youth, Mujibur, was amazed and overwhelmed to find people of both the communities residing together in perfect harmony of brotherhood. He kept visiting the house for some time before he finally left Bengal.

Mr Chatterjee shared all his findings with Hasumoni Pathsala in Bangladesh, a representative of the organization, Shamsul Huda, who is also a renowned singer and researcher, paid a visit to the house where Mujibar once had put up.

A local, Sheikh Ansar Ali (90), recalling his memories during his conversation with Shamsul, said the house belonged to Sabur Miya, where Naser and other relatives stayed and frequented by Mujibar.

Shamsul Huda was highly moved by the findings and said talks are on with the Bangladesh government to preserve this historic house in the memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Very soon, more fact-finding teams will visit Serampore, even the visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cannot be ruled out in the near future. Even after the partition the hearts and souls remained united.