Serampore Girls’ College showcases Bengal’s art and craft

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has initiated several beneficiary schemes for students, encouraging them to pursue education, higher studies, vocational training programmes, and skill development initiatives, with a particular focus on women’s empowerment.

As part of the programme, students from Serampore Girls’ College displayed their artworks at the fair, which was organised by the college.

The art and craft exhibition and food fair was taken by college principal Dr Soma Roy and Sayanti Mukhopadhyay Talukdar, cultural committee convenor and associate professor of psychology.

Dr Soma Roy, principal of Serampore Girls’ College, stated: “Most of our students come from various towns and panchayat areas and face economic challenges. In addition to their regular studies, they need training in diverse skill development programmes to build self-confidence.”

Women’s empowerment in India leads to numerous societal benefits, including economic growth, improved social well-being, and greater equality. Empowered women contribute to economic development by increasing productivity, driving innovation, and enhancing household incomes. They also play a crucial role in promoting social progress by challenging traditional norms, reducing domestic violence, and increasing political participation.

Cottage industries remain prevalent in rural panchayat areas, preserving Bengal’s traditional art, craft, culture, and cuisine while significantly contributing to the rural economy.

“Our college’s organisation of the art and craft exhibition and food fair has greatly inspired us to uphold the traditional cottage industries in our homes. It has motivated us to introduce innovation, creativity, and upgrades to our cottage industry products while maintaining Bengal’s traditional aesthetic in the art and craft sector. Bengal’s culinary heritage is deeply intertwined with various social, cultural, seasonal, and religious occasions and festivals. We were amazed to see people’s preference for traditional rural delicacies. The overwhelming demand for these traditional dishes has encouraged us to consider setting up temporary outlets during Bengal’s festive seasons, which would provide financial support for our studies and help sustain our cottage industries at home,” said one of the students.