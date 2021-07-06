The eagerness among people to get themselves vaccinated is visible, and serpentine queues are seen at vaccination centres almost every day.

However, amid the rush and concerns about a third wave possibly hitting them very soon, most of the people are worried about their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine within the stipulated gap, as many vaccine-seekers are allegedly being turned away owing to the crisis of doses.

Guided by the recent government order that 50 percent of the available doses would be reserved for those seeking the second dose, officers of the Darjeeling district administration and health department have said they had given top priority to address the shots that are overdue. Some health department officials blamed the inadequate supply of vaccines and rising demand for the situation.

“We are keeping 50 percent doses available for those wanting the second dose, and have given top priority to address the overdue. It will be completed on an urgent basis,” Darjeeling District Magistrate S Ponnambalam said.

According to the district chief medical officer of health, Dr Pralay Acharya, they will ensure second doses of both Covishield and Covaxin for the people.

“The gap between the two doses of Covishield is between 12-16 weeks, while there is foursix week interval for Covaxin. We will ensure that people get the second doses of both Covishield and Covaxin,” Dr Acharya said.

Talking about the people facing problems and sometimes denied the vaccines at vaccination centres, Mr Ponnambalam said he had asked administrative and health department officials, including the block medical officers of health and block development officers, to communicate with the local people over the status of the vaccines so that they do not face problems.

People have on several occasions alleged that they had to wait for hours in long queues even since midnight and that they were later informed of the unavailability of the vaccines.