Sebaashray completes a month, benefits 5.5L people

Since its launch on 2 January, Sebaashray has redefined healthcare accessibility in Diamond Harbour, touching the lives of around 5.50 lakh people in just a month. The initiative, spearheaded by Trinamul Congress national general secretary & Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, continues to bring free medical services, critical care, and life-saving treatments to the doorsteps of those in need.

For many, Sebaashray has been more than just a healthcare programme, it has been a beacon of hope. Among the beneficiaries is Altaf, a nine-year-old who recently underwent a special heart surgery at JIMS Hospital. With his health improving, his family has been provided all necessary support. His follow-up check-up is scheduled for next week.

Similarly, Neha Maji, diagnosed with motor neuron disease SMA Type 3, has received an appointment with a paediatric neurologist at NIMHANS, Bengaluru on 17 February. Until then, she continues to receive regular physiotherapy through Sebaashray. Her family too has been provided all necessary assistance, including travel arrangements to Bengaluru, where a doctor will accompany them for further treatment.

Kriti Manna, a young girl suffering from abnormal lumps on her right side of the body, was admitted to R G Kar Medical College, where she received a special injection as part of her treatment. Her follow-up care is scheduled for next month. Meanwhile, Mamuda Bibi Molla, a breast cancer patient, has been assured a monthly supply of essential medicines as assured by Abhishek Banerjee, whereas efforts as underway to get Sathi Naskar, diagnosed with Down syndrome, is awaiting an appointment with a specialist doctor at CMC, Vellore.

The initiative is also actively facilitating life-changing cochlear implant surgeries for two individuals.

Through these critical interventions and thousands more, Sebaashray continues to deliver accessible, compassionate, and quality healthcare to every corner of Diamond Harbour. The camps have also ensured cataract surgeries for multiple people, helping them regain their vision and confidence.

Taking to X on Sunday, Abhishek Banerjee posted: “There is something profoundly moving about watching a person see the world clearly again after years of darkness. Yesterday, 7 more individuals regained their vision after undergoing free cataract surgeries at Renuka Eye Institute. They had first come to the #Sebaashray Model Camp at Diamond Harbour SDO Ground, hoping for a solution to their fading sight. In less than a month, just yesterday, they walked away not just with clearer vision but with renewed confidence and dignity. For many, the loss of sight isn’t just a health issue; it’s a loss of independence, a shrinking of the world around them. But for those who cannot afford treatment, it becomes a life sentence. Sebaashray was created to break that cycle, to ensure that no one suffers in silence simply because quality healthcare is out of reach. Diamond Harbour will continue to lead by example, proving that healthcare is a RIGHT that must be upheld, protected and delivered.”

Posting an update on social media this afternoon, AITC wrote: _Health Camp completes one month of dedicated service, ensuring quality healthcare reaches those in need. Guided by Shri Abhishek Banerjee’s vision of accessible and compassionate healthcare, seva (service) meets ashray (shelter), turning hope into reality. His relentless commitment continues to inspire a movement rooted in public welfare._