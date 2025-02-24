Sebaashray camps enter 51st day, Abhishek visits Budge Budge camp

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary and MP from Diamond Harbour, visited a model Sebaashray camp at Budge Budge this morning. The initiative enters its 51st day today. The model camp is located at Abhirampur Kamarer Math under the Budge Budge Assembly constituency. Thousands of people greeted Mr Banerjee when he visited the camp this morning.

Mr Banerjee spoke with doctors, paramedical staff, local people who visited the camp, party volunteers, and assured those gathered at the camp of every possible assistance. The Sebaashray initiative, providing free medical assistance to the people, began on 2 January. The camps are held in areas that fall under seven Assembly segments located within the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat. The Assembly segments where the camps have been held include Diamond Harbour, Falta, Bishnupur, Metiabruz, and Satgachia. The current camp is being held at Budge Budge, and the next one will be held at Maheshtala. The camps are held for 10 days in each area. So far, 750,756 people have visited the camps.

A nine-year-old boy underwent open-heart surgery, and a tumour was removed from another boy’s hand. Both are keeping well now. Thirty-one people underwent cataract surgery. On the first day in Budge Budge, 7,740 people visited the 42 camps. As many as 5,995 people underwent diagnostic tests, and 21 people were referred to hospitals.

The Sebaashray initiative is the first of its kind undertaken by an MP across the country. Mr Banerjee oversees the functioning of the camps. He thanked the doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, and party volunteers for their tireless efforts in making the camps successful.