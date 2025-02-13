Sebaashray camps begin in Satgachia

Medical camps in Satgachia have begun today and will run till 21st of this month.

The TMC posted on its official X-handle: As #Sebaashray sets foot in Satgachia, it does so with the same INTENSITY and DEDICATION that has defined this initiative from the very start.

“Since inception, 6,36,399 PATIENTS have received medical attention – an ever-growing testament to our mission of last-mile healthcare delivery.”

Abhishek Banerjee, Diamond Harbour MP and TMC national general secretary wrote on his X-handle: “On Day 1 in Satgachia, the 42 health camps benefited 7,140 individuals, proving yet again that compassion, when coupled with decisive action, creates real impact.

I am proud to witness the unshakable sense of purpose and urgency that drives our doctors, nurses and volunteers to push past all barriers and reach those who need care the most.

Abhishek further wrote: “The greatest good for the greatest number of people” – this has been my guiding principle since the very first day I took office as an MP. I have never been one to yield, never one to accept limitations. If I have been obstinate, it has been in the pursuit of service, in breaking down barriers, in ensuring that welfare reaches the very last person in need.”