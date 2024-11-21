Seamless tactical move in VVIP hostage simulation at Victoria Memorial

The Indian Navy successfully steered a tactical phase of Sea Vigil-24 at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata, showcasing a robust security response to a simulated VVIP hostage situation.

The exercise, conducted with precision by security forces, highlighted inter-agency collaboration and rapid operational readiness in countering evolving security threats.

The scenario, orchestrated by non-state actors, began with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) acting as the first responders. Their swift action contained the initial threat and initiated tactical operations. Reinforcement units from neighboring CISF contingents strengthened perimeter security and ensured effective crowd management.

The Indian Army played a pivotal role by deploying sniper teams at key vantage points to provide precision overwatch and neutralise high-risk targets. Their expertise proved crucial in maintaining control over the high-stakes scenario. The management of Victoria Memorial further facilitated the operation by granting real-time access to site layouts, security systems, and logistical support, enabling security forces to plan and execute maneuvers with minimal risk to public safety and heritage property.

The seamless coordination between the Indian Navy, CISF, Indian Army, and Victoria Memorial management resulted in the successful neutralisation of the simulated threat. The VVIP and hostages were safely rescued, and normalcy was restored promptly.

Sea Vigil-24 exemplifies the importance of inter-agency cooperation, site-specific preparedness, and rapid response in reinforcing national security mechanisms. This high-level exercise underscores India’s commitment to staying prepared for emerging security challenges and safeguarding its people and heritage.