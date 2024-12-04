Scooter driver arrested in Kasba councilor attack case

A scooter driver was arrested in connection with the attack on a councillor in Kasba. Police have arrested the accused, Laxman Sharma, from Vaishali in Bihar. He will be brought to Kolkata on transit remand. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to seven. On 15 November, Kasba Trinamul councillor Sushanta Ghosh was attacked while sitting in front of his house. Miscreants arrived on a bike and attempted to shoot him from close range. However, the gun’s trigger jammed at the last moment and it failed to fire. The Kolkata Police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident and arrested six people, including one of the main conspirators, Afroz Khan.

Now, the scooter driver, Laxman Sharma, has been arrested. During the investigation, police learned that Afroz Khan had gone to Dubai a few years ago to earn money, aiming to save enough to buy a property in the Gulshan Colony of Anandapur. He eventually managed to buy a 2,000-square-foot plot in the area. However, disputes arose over ownership, and Afroz lost the property. In a bid to resolve the issue, he approached Sushanta Ghosh but to no avail. This led to Afroz harboring resentment against the councillor, eventually plotting to kill him.

