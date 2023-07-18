School job case: ED to present charge sheet

Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths probing the multi-crore school recruitment case in West Bengal will present its charge sheet naming one of the principal accused, Sujay Krishna Bhadra, aka Kalighater Kaku (uncle of Kalighat) by 29 July at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the city. Meanwhile, Bhadra, caught in the recruitment case, has fallen ill. He was taken to SSKM Hospital.

He was sent back to the penitentiary after the parole period expired on Monday. However, he fell ill on his return to jail. Sujoy was taken to jail around 11 am on Monday. But according to sources, he vomited after returning to jail. Apart from this, he also has problems with chest pain. The doctor of the correctional institution did a preliminary health examination of Sujoy.

