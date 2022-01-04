SC rejects govt’s plea over Suvendu’s protection from arrest

The Supreme Court on Monday declined a plea of the West Bengal government challenging the order of the single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court protecting BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from any coercive action in criminal cases registered against him by the state police.

A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna told the Bengal government’s counsel that it has already dealt with a similar matter earlier. “Parties would be governed by the order which was passed by this court on 13 December 2021. In view of the above clarification, it is not necessary or appropriate to entertain the present special leave petition”.

On 13 December 2021, the apex court had declined to entertain a plea by the state government challenging the Calcutta HC decision to protect Adhikari from arrest in cases registered against him, after he switched from TMC to BJP. Adhikari was accused of hooliganism, gathering an unlawful assembly, and violation of Covid-19 guidelines, amongst other things. The top court on 13 December while refusing to interfere with the HC order which restrained police from taking any coercive action against him, had said it is open for the state of West Bengal to file an affidavit before the High court and seek an expeditious hearing.

Adhikari had earlier moved the HC alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government was abusing the police machinery by registering six FIRs against him in four different police stations. The victimization and harassment by the West Bengal government had started immediately after he changed political allegiance in December 2020, Adhikari had said.

SC adjourns Nandigram plea hearing: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the plea of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari seeking transfer of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s petition challenging his election from Nandigram constituency outside the state, for two weeks.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli adjourned the case after senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for Adhikari was held up in another court. The case relates to the election petition moved by Miss Banerjee before the Calcutta High Court challenging Adhikari’s election win from the Nandigram constituency.