Taking a serious view of complaints regarding atrocities being committed on the Dalits in West Bengal, the Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vijay Sampla left for a two-day visit to West Bengal. He will be visiting the state on May 13 and 14.

He will be visiting the complainant villages wherein he will meet the victims and take a stock of the spots where the incidents have occurred.

As per the press statement released by the commission, on May 13 he will be visiting village Nabagram and village Balcaba, both in Dist East Bardhaman.

Similarly, on 14 May he will be visiting village Sarisa under Dist South 24 Parganas, where he will listen to the first-hand account of the victims.

On the same day on May 14 evening, he has called the meeting of West Bengal’s Chief Secretary and DGP to ensure justice to the Scheduled Caste victims.