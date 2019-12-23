The officials, who attended the 36th Annual General Meeting of the State Bank of India Officers’ Association (SBIOA), (Bengal Circle), Administrative Zonal Committee, Siliguri, voiced concerns over the merger of the public sector banks, disinvestment in public sector institutions and privatisations.

The SBIOA Bengal circle general secretary Subhajyoti Chattopadhyay said they would hit the streets to protest against the policies of the Centre. He said earlier they protested against the amalgamation of 10 public sector banks into four entities.

“We are against the polices of the Centre. Its attempts to amend labour laws to appease the capitalist patrons are jeopardising the national interests as well as the interests of the working class. We will soon formulate strategies and take up various programmes to prevent such move,” he said.

Circle president Asitava Kundu said the need of the hour is to raise voice against the ‘destructive anti-people polices’ of the Centre. Mr Chattopadhyay, vicepresident of All-India Bank Officers’ Confederation and All India State Bank Officers’ Federation and General secretary of Hyderabad circle of SBIOA, B Sukkaiah, were main speakers while deputy general manager (B&O),SBI, Siliguri Zone, DV Gutte, was the chief guest at the meeting.

The officers laid emphasis on using the new-age digital banking platform YONO(You Only Need One). Mr Sukkaih said the bank is coming up with new technology to prevent the ATM frauds . Deputy general secretary of AIBSOF, Sabuj Mistry, deputy general manager of SBIOA( Bengal Circle ) Kushal Choudhury, chief regional secretary of the Administrative Zonal Committee, Siliguri Module, Utpal Dutta were among other officers, who attended the meeting.