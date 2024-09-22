Sandip Ghosh’s confidants at CBI office for interrogation

The central bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the rape and murder of a junior doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital today interrogated Birupaksha Biswas and another doctor Avik Dey, both considered close to former principal of R G Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh, today.

Both the junior doctors are under the CBI scanner allegedly for their roles in promoting threat culture in government medical colleges and hospitals and their alleged presence at the scene of crime on 9 August, where they were not supposed to be present.

Birupaksha Biswas is former senior resident doctor attached to the pathology department of the Burdwan Medical College & Hospital arrived at the CBI’s office on Saturday for interrogation related to the 9 August rape and murder case.

Biswas was summoned a day after the special court in Kolkata extended the CBI custody of former officer in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal.

Mr Biswas claimed to the media that he had indeed gone to the R G Kar hospital on that day but was not present at the seminar hall.

Similarly, Avik Dey, who too was a PGT at SSKM, was seen in the alleged assembly at the seminar hall, whom the Kolkata Police had claimed to be a fingerprint expert, which was contested by the state branch of Indian Medical Association.

Biswas was suspended by the West Bengal Medical Council on 7 September, along with two other doctors, the erstwhile resident medical officer of the radiodiagnosis department of Burdwan Medical College Avik De and junior doctor of Midnapore Medical College & Hospital Mustafizur Rahaman Mallick.

While the central agency interrogated Birupakhsa Biswas in the morning, interrogation of Dey continued late in the evening.