Salman Khan to perform at East Bengal club

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will take part in The Dabang Show at East Bengal Club on 13 May to commemorate the club’s centenary. Senior police officers of city police and the personal bodyguards of Khan visited the venue and the city police have given clearance to hold the programme.

Earlier, on 19 January, Khan was supposed to attend a programme in the city, which was later cancelled.Khan will come to the city on 12 May. He might see chief minister Mamata Banerjee on 13 May. The online booking of the tickets began yesterday.

The lowest price is Rs 999 and the visitors will occupy a seat in the Bhaijan zone. The highest price of the ticket is Rs 25,000 for two persons and the area is called Dabang Zone. The audience buying the highest range of tickets would sit in a sofa set and enjoy the show.

The tickets for Rs 1,650, Rs 2,200 plus, Rs 3,000 plus and Rs 6,000 plus are also available. Khan’s co-stars are Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva and Guru Randhawa. A spokesman for East Bengal club said the function was being organized by an agency and the club was providing the venue. “The agency has collaborated with the club to celebrate the centenary. The programme could not be held because of the pandemic,” the spokesman said.

Top security arrangements will be made in and around the venue. Besides, the city police, Khan’s personal bodyguards and commandos would be posted at the venue. Ambulance and medical units will be kept ready in case of any medical emergency. Khan will be coming to the city to take part in a show after 10 years.