Salman Khan pays courtesy visit to Didi

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan met chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday afternoon at her Harish Chatterjee residence.

According to Trinamul Congress sources, Salman, who is popularly known as Bhaijan, landed at Kolkata airport to attend a show for East Bengal Club in Maidan area this evening.

His visit to the chief minister residence at Harish Chatterjee Street was a courtesy visit. The superstar reached CM house around 4.24 pm and stayed there for close to halfan-hour. Miss Banerjee welcomed him with an uttorio (an unstitched garment) and took him inside as a huge crowd had gathered outside the CM residence who were seen waiting for long hours for a dekko of the actor.

Salman was seen getting out of a black car amidst tight security arrangements by the Kolkata Police. He waved at the swelling crowd outside the CM residence.