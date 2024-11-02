Safety protocols followed by loco pilot: Railways

It has been erroneously printed and published in today’s newspaper regarding a situation in a line between Gurap and Jaugram yesterday. Instead, it should have been that the automatic signaling system of the railways had halted the trains.

“On October 31, 2024, an incident involving the train E/23851/Container/MSTB occurred on the Gurap-Jaugram section, a crucial triple line Automatic Block area governed by the General Rules (GR) and Subsidiary Rules (SR) of railway operations. At 10:40 Hrs, E/23851 experienced an engine failure while en route and came to a stop between the Gurap (GRAE) and Jaugram (JRAE) stations. At this time, automatic signals AC-59 and AC-57 displayed an ‘ON’ (red) condition, indicating the necessity for trains to halt,” an official release read.

“Shortly thereafter, at 10:51 Hrs, the 12337 UP train approached the GRAE station and encountered the AC-57 signal, which was still in the ‘ON’ position. In strict accordance with the protocols outlined in GR 9.02(1), the Loco Pilot promptly brought the train to a stop behind the signal. This adherence to procedure is critical for maintaining safety in rail operations. Following a mandatory waiting period of one minute during daylight hours, the Loco Pilot assessed the situation.

After confirming that the signal remained at “ON”, he followed the required protocol by sounding the prescribed whistle signal and exchanging communications with the Guard.

“As per Rule, SR 9.02(1), the Loco Pilot proceeded with caution, ensuring that the speed did not exceed 15 km/h. This rule is designed to safeguard against potential obstructions on the track, which can arise from the presence of another train or other unforeseen issues. The Loco Pilot was vigilant, continuously scanning the track for any possible hazards and prepared to stop short of any obstruction, even if the next signal eventually indicated an “OFF” aspect,” the release further stated.

Furthermore, the Loco Pilot ensured that a safe distance of at least 150 meters was maintained between the 12337 UP train and the halted goods train ahead. This practice is essential in preventing collisions and ensuring that adequate stopping distance is preserved, thereby protecting both passengers and freight.

“This incident underscores the importance of adhering to safety protocols and operational rules, which are critical in preventing accidents and ensuring the smooth operation of railway services. The railway authorities have emphasized that there were no violations of safety protocols during this incident. All actions taken by the crew of 12337 UP were compliant with both the General Rules and Subsidiary Rules, reflecting the commitment to maintaining high safety standards in railway operations,” the official release concluded.