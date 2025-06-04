Safety audit completed in Asansol division

Indian Railways completed essential safety-related infrastructure works in the Asansol division on Sunday, as scheduled. The works included dismantling the old foot overbridge (FOB) at Shankarpur (SNQ) and renewing the railway tracks between Jasidih (JSME) and Shankarpur (SNQ) using quick track-renewal machines (PQRS).

The old FOB, which had exceeded its design life and posed a potential safety risk, was carefully dismantled. A new FOB has already been constructed and opened for public use, ensuring safe and seamless passenger movement between platforms.

Track renewal was carried out efficiently using PQRS technology, enabling the swift and precise replacement of worn-out rails. This upgrade will significantly improve operational safety, ensure smoother train movements, and reduce future maintenance needs.

Despite necessary train regulations on the day of the work, operations resumed smoothly, and normal services have since been restored.