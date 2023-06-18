Rural polls: Suvendu Adhikari HONOURING THE BEST seeks probe into TMC’s abnormally high nominations

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday, sought an investigation into the abnormally high number of nominations by ruling Trinamul Congress for the state panchayat polls within an extremely short time span on 14 June.

“It needs to be investigated how TMC filed almost 40,000 nominations on 14 June within 4 hours & 36,000 on 15 June within the stipulated time period between 11 am and 3 pm without their candidates queuing up in the nomination centres,” he tweeted. In the same message he accused heavyweight Trinamul candidate from North 24-Parganas Shahjahan Sheikh of suppressing financial facts in the affidavit attached with his nomination.

“Because, this person, who owns & operates several fish farms, fish processing plant & allied businesses; brick kilns & one shopping complex at Sarberia More; states in his nomination papers that his annual income is merely 19 lakh 83 thousand only! The person who owns multiple buildings, several acres of land & has recently got a new house constructed at Park Circus Kolkata; the valuation of which runs into multiple crores mentioned in his nomination papers that the value of his land & building is only about 5 crores,” the message read.

Demanding that the income tax department initiate an investigation on this alleged suppression of financial fact, Adhikari also accused Shahjahan Sheikh of murdering several local BJP leaders at Basirhat sub-division in North 24 Parganas after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “In 2019, after the Lok Sabha elections, the Basirhat Sub Division witnessed post poll violence of the worst kind.

Shahjahan Sheikh masterminded the attacks on BJP karyakartas after a significant number of Voters of many gram panchayat areas, voted in favour of the BJP. Pradip Mondal & Sukanta Mondal; among several other leaders & workers of the BJP were killed in Sandeshkhali.