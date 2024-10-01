Ruckus in hospital after civic volunteer’s death

The death of a civic volunteer sparked a ruckus this morning at the Canning Sub-Divisional Hospital, in South 24-Parganas.

Police said a large number of people gathered in front of Canning government hospital since morning after the news of alleged medical negligence surfaced, following the death of the patient. The family of the deceased claimed that negligence on the part of the doctors led to his death.

On Monday morning, the family members of the deceased staged protests in the hospital premises along with local people. Huge police force was deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

According to local sources, the deceased was identified as Bhuban Mondal. His family claimed that he fell ill at home on Sunday evening and was taken to Canning Sub-Divisional Hospital. However, the doctor on-duty, allegedly provided minimal treatment and discharged him after initial care, stating that nothing was wrong with him. Bhuban’s wife, however, claimed that her husband was experiencing breathing difficulties and needed oxygen. She had requested that he be admitted and provided with oxygen, but the doctors ignored her pleas. As a result, Bhuban was taken back home in the same condition. Early Monday morning, he became seriously ill again. His family rushed him to the hospital, where the attending doctors declared him dead.

The family also mentioned that Bhuban had been undergoing treatment for cancer for a long time, but on Sunday, he developed breathing problems. Despite informing the doctors about his condition, no adequate treatment was provided. His death sparked tension at the hospital premises.

It is noteworthy that just last Friday, a similar incident occurred at Sagar Dutta Medical College in Kamarhati where the death of a patient led to unrest. A woman named Ranjana Sau had been admitted to the hospital due to breathing difficulties. Allegedly, despite being admitted, no treatment was provided for hours. When her condition worsened, the hospital staff finally arranged for an oxygen cylinder, but it was too late.