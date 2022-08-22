Ruby-New Garia Metro section ready with power supply for trial runs

The 6.2 kilometres stretch of the Ruby-New Garia metro project is now ready with power supply of 33 KV to enable the upcoming trial runs in this part of the corridor. The authorities of the implementing agency, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited are chasing the deadline of October for the final commissioning of the stretch.

For the power supply, a substation has been constructed at Satyajit Ray Metro station. The electricity will be supplied to the tracks for the test runs and later train operations from this substation which has a capacity of 33 KV power which is being supplied by the CESC. The RVNL is now gearing up to start the trial runs along the stretch soon.

For this, a non-AC rake from Noapara car shed is to be transported here. Notably, trial runs in New Garia-Airport Metro Phase 1 spanning over a distance of about 6.2 km from Kavi Subhas to Ruby Crossing are to kick off very soon.

As the section is yet to have the hi-tech communication-based train control (CBTC) signaling system, the test runs of this stretch is to be carried out by using non-AC rakes in the ‘one train on one line’ mode.

With the hi-tech signalling system yet to be readied, the trial runs are to be conducted with the help of radar and microwave instruments. Once the upcoming 6.2 km stretch is operational, Kavi Subhash Metro station is expected to become a juncture of two crucial metros corridors- the older North-South Kavi Subhas-Dakshineswar line and the New Garia-Airport Corridor.