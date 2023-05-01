Ruby-New Garia Metro run likely by weekend

The ‘City of Joy’ could enjoy a ride on an additional Metro route soon. The much-awaited route between New Garia and Ruby could see green signal by the end of this week.

According to sources, full swing preparations are being carried out by the city Metro Railway, South Eastern Railway and East-Coast Railway for the upcoming inaugural, which is anticipated to be a gala event.

While the inauguration of the second route of Vande Bharat train between Howrah and Puri along with RubyNew Garia Metro corridor is expected to take place towards the end of this week, a section of official sources in the railways are anticipating the flagging off ceremony to take place on Thursday or Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to virtually flag off the Metro stretch during the upcoming inaugural ceremony.

However, an official communication, according to sources, is yet to be received from the central authorities. Following the upcoming event, a trial run of the rake between Ruby and New Garia is also likely to take place in a day or two. After inauguration, commercial services in the 5.4 km stretch could be started from next week.

Once operational, commuters would be able to enjoy rides from Dakshineswar to Ruby, using a single token by interchanging at Kavi Subhash station. For this, an integrated ticketing system has been announced by the city Metro office. As Kavi Subhash is to serve as the meeting point of the existing Blue Line and soon-to-be-inaugurated Orange Line, bi-directional AFC-PC gates have been installed at the station to enable commuters to have a smooth interchange at the Metro station.

Notably, in addition to the New Garia-Ruby stretch route opening, the authorities are also eying for the final commissioning of an additional stretch till Beliaghata in the month of October. For this, the implementing agency of the project is planning for a traffic block of a stretch at EM Bypass during the upcoming summer vacation.