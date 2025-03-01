RSS monitors internal rift in state BJP ahead of 2026 polls

A section of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated leaders and workers in West Bengal have expressed discontent over alleged neglect by some top BJP leaders in the state.

Reports of this grievance have reached the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, prompting the Sangh leadership to intervene. Sources indicate that RSS is closely monitoring the situation, fearing that this internal strife could significantly impact the saffron camp’s performance in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. According to reports, the RSS has already initiated a groundwork assessment to identify any malicious forces at play behind the growing dissent.

Efforts are underway to re-engage veteran RSS workers in strengthening the BJP’s electoral strategy for 2026. A similar model was successfully implemented in Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections, under the directive of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Before the Delhi polls, RSS workers conducted extensive surveys in slum areas and various localities, collecting crucial data on public grievances and dissatisfaction with the Kejriwal government. These reports played a pivotal role in shaping the BJP’s campaign strategy. Following Bhagwat’s recent extended tour of West Bengal, sources suggest that the RSS has instructed state leadership to carry out a similar survey. The focus will be on gathering region-specific data regarding people’s grievances related to state-run schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar, Sabooj Sathi, women’s welfare programmes, free housing projects, farmers’ concerns over fair pricing, unemployment issues, and allegations of corruption in ration distribution and teacher recruitment.

Meanwhile, despite internal discord within the West Bengal BJP, RSS workers continue their grassroots expansion efforts. The state has been identified as ‘fertile ground’ for the Sangh’s ideological outreach, according to internal RSS reports. The organisational structure of RSS in Bengal is currently divided into three regions: North Bengal, central Bengal, and south Bengal. The number of shakhas (branches), which serve as the primary units for ideological training, has grown significantly. Last year, there were 2,919 shakhas, which has now increased to 3,502, with the highest growth observed in central Bengal.

Adding to the unrest, the withdrawal of security cover for key RSS-affiliated leaders has triggered further resentment within BJP ranks. One such case is that of Abhijit Das, also known as Bobby, who was the BJP’s candidate from Diamond Harbour against Trinamul Congress heavyweight Abhishek Banerjee. Das, a seasoned RSS organiser, is widely regarded as instrumental in mobilising RSS and BJP workers in South 24-Parganas, where he is expected to play a crucial role ahead of the 2026 elections. Das recently survived an attack by miscreants, raising concerns over his security. The removal of his security cover has led to confusion within the party. However, BJP state general secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay clarified that security reviews are routine and subject to reassessment.

As the 2026 West Bengal elections approach, the RSS’s intervention could play a decisive role in shaping BJP’s strategy and resolving internal rifts that threaten to weaken its organizational strength in the state.